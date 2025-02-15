Pullman Greenstone United Methodist Church

Pennsylvania serpentine limestone gives this 1882 neo-gothic and Richardsonian church a unique flair in the famous company town founded by George M Pullman, a short walk from the factories that created the historic luxury Pullman railway sleeping-cars. The paternalistic industrialist wanted this to be a union church for all faiths, and his managers set the rent too high. Not every real estate plan works out and so it sat vacant for 5 years before a Presbyterian congregation moved in for reduced rent. Other congregations set up shop all across the far south side, and we have a diverse legacy of houses of worship as a result. The town of Pullman is very aesthetic and remarkably intact even today, despite being removed from company control as part of a famous anti-trust case decided by the Illinois Supreme Court in 1898. By 1972, the entire town was designated a Chicago Landmark and National Historic Landmark. The factories closed in 1982, but in the 21st century even more distinction has taken root. In 2015, President Obama named Pullman and its company town church a National Monument. In 2022 it became Chicago's first National Historic Park. We have visited several events here, including an art opening for a photographer names Lee Bey (a current resident of Pullman). I recommend his book Southern Exposure: The Overlooked Architecture of Chicago's South Side.