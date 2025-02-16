-40 Degree Treat

Celsius or Fahrenheit, you must store this frozen treat at or below -40 to prevent clumping. Dippin' Dots were invented in Illinois by a cryogenics applied scientist named Curt Jones in the 1980s. By dripping a consistent amount of ice cream mix into a liquid nitrogen tunnel, a flash frozen treat with an ultra creamy consistency (due to the lack of large ice crystals often formed in conventional ice cream). The company is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky and has changed ownership more than once over the years. One reason for the rocky business history was a failed patent protection lawsuit. When Dippin Dots applied for a patent in Sep 1991, it was more than 1 year after commercial sales began (a no-no for US patents). When the company filed a patent lawsuit against a competitor in 1996 they were counter-sued on anti-trust ground and the original patent revoked. The total penalty awarded in 2011 was $10 million and Chapter 11 bankruptcy soon followed. But the frozen treat marches on at amusement parks and shopping mall franchises around the world.