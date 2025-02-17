Burger Joint Since 1936

The Blue Top Drive-In and Diner in Highland, Indiana has been a crowdpleaser located on US Highway 41 for almost 90 years. It really is both a drive-in and a diner, perfect for northern Indiana's hot summer and cold winter climate. Beginning in 1925, numbered US Highways like Route 41 were designated by the federal government to normalize signposting for existing roads built by state and local funds. Automobile associations like AAA (founded in 1902) advocated for highway improvements and helped promote travel and a motoring lifestyle. By 1937, AAA was doing field visits for roadside lodging and dining. I don't have confirmation, but I suspect that the Blue Top made it into early road atlases and guides published by oil companies, insurance companies, map companies, states, and of course members' associations like AAA.