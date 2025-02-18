The Chicago Window

This ornate three-pane bow window from the 1888 Manhattan Building is a design element that we take for granted now. It was invented by the same architect (William Le Baron Jenney) in an earlier building called The Home Insurance Building (1884) considered to be the first modern skyscraper. Why did the Chicago Window become so popular? First of all, it maximized natural light and second it was great at ventilation. Such windows were not technically or economically feasible until the steel skeleton building technique and cheaper, automated window glassmaking furnaces emerged in the 1880s. This innovative "Commercial Style" also included a tripartite style of base, shaft, and cornice - like a classical column.