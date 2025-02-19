Harry Weese, the Brutalist

The modernist Seventeenth Church of Christ at 55 East Wacker Drive was built in 1968 and most Wednesdays it hosts a free classical mini concert in its windowless semi-circular auditorium. The architect was most famous for designing Washington DC's Metro stations with unfinished (brut) concrete vaulting. He also restored 19th century gems in Chicago at a time when demolition was the conventional answer. For example, the 1889 Auditorium Building which was badly deteriorated in 1967. He also carefully updated or repurposed fine old building like Orchestra Hall, the Field Museum, the Newberry Library, and Printers Row (warehouse to condo conversions that sparked a downtown living renaissance). Weese joined the famous SOM firm early in his career before founding his own design firm in 1947. He loved the urban fabric of Chicago at a time when she was at her worst, and I am deeply grateful for his work to preserve and enhance the built environment. Before today I was unconscious of the common thread of this one exceptional architect's career.