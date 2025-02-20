Previous
Completed in 1973 as the Standard Oil Company Building, this super tall structure has experienced an actual facelift. The original 43,000 slabs of Italian Carrera marble were cut too thin and started to fail catastrophically (I blame the cold winters here) in the 1980s. In the early 1990s, all new cladding was attached in white marble from North Carolina at massive expense. The design is similar to the original World Trade Center north and south towers but not as tall. Four or five changes of ownership later and the current name of 200 E Randolph St is Aon Center - named after one of several flagship corporate tenants that maintain an HQ here. I visited today to have tea with a friend on the amenity floor on 70, almost 1000 ft in the clouds. It is an impressive view from the base or from up top.
