Deep Dish by pictorialnarrative
Deep Dish

A neighborhood Giordano's, known for Chicago-style deep dish pizza. I enjoy the art deco exterior and bright lit signs more than the food, alas. This is a relatively undocumented South Side building but it seems it was completed in 1927, the heyday before the stock market crash in Oct 1929 that practically halted all new building in the city until after the world war. It is not my favorite art deco structure here (that would be the Carbon and Carbide Building at 230 N Michigan Ave) but it is nearby and nicely preserved. I will be headed to Mumbai India for work in a few weeks and staying in the Art Deco district known as Marine Drive. The roaring 20s were international after all! I hope to have a whole host of interesting images and stories for my 365 Project!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

@pictorialnarrative
Luis Ochoa
Yo sé que tendrás esas imágenes deseadas. La arquitectura Art Deco es de mis favoritas, supongo que será porque de niños veíamos muchos programas de los años veinte y treinta en la TV. Está imagen está muy bien iluminada.
February 22nd, 2025  
