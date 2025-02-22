Detail from 1908 W Division St

This porch detail from a fine two story brick home built in 1892 is now a high-end florist. I believe it would be best described as Queen Anne Style, but Victorian in any case. Some of the first homes built in the Wicker Park neighborhood were for 1871 great fire refugees who had the means to rebuild. Wealthy northern europeans clustered nearby, including the "beer barons" of the late 19th century, Wicker Park retains much of its historic character despite a lot of developer pressure - it was landmarked by the city in 1991. This area lost its small industry in the 1970s and many social problems took root. In the 80s and 90s many factors (including the elevated train that first breathed life into the neighborhood) contributed to a hipster renaissance. Many vestiges of this time remain along nearby Milwaukee Ave. I've lamented the passing of some establishments over the years but many of the new places are great too. Cheap rents, like the working artists once inhabiting former industrial space, are now a thing of the past. This was part of a group photowalk this sunny, cold winter's day.