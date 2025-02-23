A Water Portal in the Garden of the Phoenix

This site on the Wooded Isle of Jackson Park that was once the heart of the 1893 Colombian Exposition has been one of cultural exchange, tragedy, rebirth, and enduring beauty. In 1893, Japanese architects and builders completed a beautiful pavilion modeled on a famous 11th Century structure near Kyoto. It proved to be an inspiration for many, including Frank Lloyd Wright. The structure was lovingly maintained after the fair and the surrounding garden enhanced by lanterns and other artifacts from the 1933 Chicago World's Fair. Up until 1941, and blended Anglo-Japanese family were caretakers and hosts to many visitors of this unique place. To our national disgrace, the head of household was interned during the war and the site fell into disrepair and then succumbed to arson in 1946. But that was the year that 30,000 Japanese-Americans resettled in Chicago to rebuild their lives. When I visit here across the seasons, I think of those midcentury migrants (some who settled nearby) and the lore that this place must have had. After decades and a sister city relationship formed with Osaka in 1973, a renewed garden plan emerged and was put into action in the early 80s. Today's garden is a minor refinement of this design and the eerie circular hole in the image is just a result of freezing temps and a pond aerator for the sake of the Koi fish. Nearby, Yoko Ono has a sculptural installation called Sky Fall. We passed the usual Sunday morning birders on our way today. The Chicago Parks District has support from the Garden of the Phoenix Foundation which has wonderful historic photos and caption on their website.