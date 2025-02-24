The Northwest Tower

Still towering over nearby Wicker Park structures, the Art Deco Northwest Tower completed in 1929 at 2018 W North Ave, has had at least 3 lives. The first was as office space for professionals - I imagine that vacancy rates were high during the ensuing Great Depression. The second was as a rallying visual point of reference for local artists, who dubbed it the Howling Coyote building and organized an annual arts festival of the same name from the 80's to the 00's. I don't think I ever attended, but cannot fully recall. The third and current use is as a 69 room boutique hotel called The Robey. I am told that the petite rooftop pool and "the up room" lounge are pretty fun. It is an interesting area and the nearby "L" stop (the vantage point I used for my ultrawide snap) brings plenty of foot traffic everyday and night.