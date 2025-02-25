Cinco Rabanitos

A favorite Mexican restaurant has added a second location near our home - it opened yesterday and we had it for lunch today. It is faithful to the original, at least in terms of carne asada, arroz, y frijoles. Thanks to local reporting, I read a little more about the chef, Alfonso Sotelo, who once sold radishes from the family farm in Guerrero with his four brothers (hence the 5 rabanitos nickname). Alfonso came the states as a teenager and worked his way up through the restaurant ranks to become head chef. What a life journey! His son Fernando recently completed culinary school and is the new general manager. ¡Buena suerte!