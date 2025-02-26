Previous
From Humble Beginnings by pictorialnarrative
57 / 365

From Humble Beginnings

This fire escape iron counterweight from the Auditorium Building caught my eye this morning - I just knew there would be an interesting story involved. F P Smith started as a utilitarian and ornamental metal works in 1889. I located some online pictures of the factory once located on the north branch of the Chicago River and Fullerton and Clybourn. This location combined railway, water, and nearby industrial laborers in 1889 - nowadays it is a stripmall surrounded by rather expensive properties. F P Smith did more or less the same kind of business until 1950, the heyday of General Motors. In this year, the business pivoted into making filters for automotive transmissions. These complex machine parts use a fluid to transmit torque and the all-important filters must capture wear debris and contaminants without undue pressure loss. This new business boomed and created mergers and acquisitions in the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s to produce a global company now known as Filtran. Manufacturing facilities span North America, Germany, Japan, and China. I'm sure the founders would scarcely believe this path, but clearly hard work and business acumen contributing to the firm's growth.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

GaryW
What an amazing story! Great photo!
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact