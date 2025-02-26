From Humble Beginnings

This fire escape iron counterweight from the Auditorium Building caught my eye this morning - I just knew there would be an interesting story involved. F P Smith started as a utilitarian and ornamental metal works in 1889. I located some online pictures of the factory once located on the north branch of the Chicago River and Fullerton and Clybourn. This location combined railway, water, and nearby industrial laborers in 1889 - nowadays it is a stripmall surrounded by rather expensive properties. F P Smith did more or less the same kind of business until 1950, the heyday of General Motors. In this year, the business pivoted into making filters for automotive transmissions. These complex machine parts use a fluid to transmit torque and the all-important filters must capture wear debris and contaminants without undue pressure loss. This new business boomed and created mergers and acquisitions in the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s to produce a global company now known as Filtran. Manufacturing facilities span North America, Germany, Japan, and China. I'm sure the founders would scarcely believe this path, but clearly hard work and business acumen contributing to the firm's growth.