Field Museum Diptych

The Field Museum is well known and loved, but there are many interesting aspects of this natural history museum that are revealed after a closer study. First, the original collection (of birds) was assembled in 1869. This was greatly expanded by the 1893 Colombian Exposition and after the Fair closed there were concerns about how to properly house and display 10's of thousands of artifacts until a fellow Gilded Age Baron convinced a reluctant Marshall Field to donate $1 million to found the museum that would later bear his name. Second, the original home of the museum was the Palace of Fine Arts of Colombian Exposition fame, located in Jackson Park. In 1921, the current lakefront structure became the new home of the Field Museum. The old home became of the Museum of Science and Industry. Third, the surrounding Museum Campus came about somewhat haphazardly. Next door, Soldier Field was built 1922-24. Northerly Island was created in 1925. The Shedd Aquarium and Adler Aquarium were both completed in 1930. Finally, the Field Museum has not been immune from controversy. Thousands of human remains have not been fully returned as per 1990 federal law, there have been financial crises bailed out by selling "nonessential" parts of the collection, and there was even a case of a local Chicago politician strong-arming the institution into accepting a goddaughter as an intern in 2017 in return for support for a visitor fee increase. I visited the museum today at the urging of my daughter who wanted to revisit Evolving Planet, especially the Cambrian fossil exhibit. It reminded me of attending a college lecture by Stephen Jay Gould. - that lecture and his 1989 book Wonderful Life made a big impression on me.