Previous
Fratres Scholarum Christianarum by pictorialnarrative
60 / 365

Fratres Scholarum Christianarum

De La Salle Brothers (officially, the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools) founded a local university that is well regarded for aviation degrees that can lead to commercial flight careers. We visited campus today and being the history nerd that I am I did some research later, after snapping this pic of the chapel in the middle of campus. The 17th century founder of this lay order of teachers was Jean-Baptiste de La Salle. Despite a privileged upbringing and against family wishes, he put his life's work into education, especially for the poor and for redemption on earth and the after-life. I don't share all the same tenets of faith, but this resonates with me. The academic open house presenters today emphasized not only a great opportunity to gain employment, but also to find life satisfaction in purposeful, healthy, connected lifestyles at this institute of higher learning. Over a million students in 78 countries and 1100 schools benefit from the mission and principles established and maintained by La Salle. Maybe my student will join this tradition.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact