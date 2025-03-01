Fratres Scholarum Christianarum

De La Salle Brothers (officially, the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools) founded a local university that is well regarded for aviation degrees that can lead to commercial flight careers. We visited campus today and being the history nerd that I am I did some research later, after snapping this pic of the chapel in the middle of campus. The 17th century founder of this lay order of teachers was Jean-Baptiste de La Salle. Despite a privileged upbringing and against family wishes, he put his life's work into education, especially for the poor and for redemption on earth and the after-life. I don't share all the same tenets of faith, but this resonates with me. The academic open house presenters today emphasized not only a great opportunity to gain employment, but also to find life satisfaction in purposeful, healthy, connected lifestyles at this institute of higher learning. Over a million students in 78 countries and 1100 schools benefit from the mission and principles established and maintained by La Salle. Maybe my student will join this tradition.