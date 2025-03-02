Bounce-back

This is the 37 story south tower of Regents Park, completed in 1972. A slightly shorter north tower was added in 1974 to bring the total units to just over 1000. This location just west of Lake Shore Drive has great views of the skyline 6 miles north, industrial works along the southern curve of the lake, surrounding parkland, and nearby south side urban neighborhoods. It stands on the former site of the once fashionable Chicago Beach Hotel, built in 1921. In 1942 the property was acquired by the military to create a general hospital. After the war and until relocation to Fort Sheridan in 1967, the 5th US Army HQ was housed here. The new residential towers fell on hard times too soon in the 1970s and the building was transferred to HUD ownership, rehabbed, and sold back to a new developer in 1981 who continued making investments. Now, the gleaming towers are in peak form and I encounter many hopeful college students (often international) on nearby sidewalks, bus stops, and train stations.