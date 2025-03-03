Crescent Moon Over Blackstone Library

Blackstone Library was completed in 1904 as a codicil in the will of railroad president and stockyard founder Timothy Beach Blackstone. He lived downtown but had many connections in Kenwood and Hyde Park so he decided that part of his legacy would be the first branch location of the Chicago public library system. The neoclassical marble temple

of literacy cost $9 million in today's money and has aged remarkably well. I have visited for browsing a few times and a book club once in the basement of the later addition. The architect was Solon Spencer Beman, who also designed the company town of Pullman (see an earlier post). This particular design is very similar to Christian Science churches he designed throughout the US. It is inspired by Erechtheion, a temple on the Athenian Acropolis. This branch is also notable for having a wide range of community programming including fishing poles to borrow, mental health and social services, a teen reading section, and an excellent selection of Black history and literature volumes. Harlem may get more credit for a 1920s Black Renaissance, but the South Side of Chicago in the 30s and 40s was also a hotbed for similar creative ferment. Writers like Gwendolyn Brooks, musicians like Louis Armstrong, and artists like Gordon Parks all created works drawn from their community's lived experiences. It makes me glad to have this restored and well-thought-out gem of a library branch in our part of Chicago.