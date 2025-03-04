Previous
Streamline Moderne Subway by pictorialnarrative
Streamline Moderne Subway

The State Street Subway (often referred to as the Red Line 'L') was a New Deal project that connected the North Side main line to the South Side Elevated tracks. This is no longer the case! On the southern end of the Red Line we now have service on the Dan Ryan branch (for a few years in the 90s it served both). The 4.9 mile long subway section under the loop is buried quite deep and a boring machine was used. The section between Lake and Grand goes under the Chicago River - I always grit my teeth during this section, having watched too many disaster films. A flooding disaster did in fact occur in 1992 during the Chicago flood and the tunnels had to be pumped out. No one was hurt, luckily.
