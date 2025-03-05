Iconic

The Chicago Theatre at 175 N State St is an icon today - and probably has bern since opening in 1921 as the flagship Balaban and Katz Chicago Theatre cinema. The exterior and interior has been restored - snap the selfie, take the tour, attend the show, enough said! It seats 3600 and because it was built before talkies, there was room for a 50 piece orchestra and thundering Wurlitzer organ. The Neo-Baroque French-Revival style still conveys opulence I think. This entertainment palace was an early adopter of air-conditioning. Live stage shows featured until the 50s and Jazz was prominent into the 30s. Like much of downtown, the theatre declined in the 70s and it was revived and restored under new ownership in the 80s with a 1986 relaunch concert featuring Frank Sinatra. The project spurred further reinvestment in the theatre district that visionaries like Mayor Jane Byrne championed. The International Film Festival used to screen its opener here, but as far as I know, this is no longed a cinema.