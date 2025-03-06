Not Gothic, Neo-Gothic

This is the vaulted cloister (outdoor passageway) between Swift Hall and Bond Chapel at the University of Chicago. The Chapel was finished in 1926 so I assume the cloister is the same or later vintage. I love to photograph this space, sometime with models or friends, sometimes just as the architectural subject itself. My graduate school advisor, Professor Emmet Larkin, was given his memorial service inside the adjacent chapel, which I attended over 10 years ago. Cloisters are designed for pause and reflection - they are quite possibly my favorite pathway to enlightenment. It felt good to remember my old teacher today - he helped me grow intellectually and he set an example of generosity and grace that I hope to follow.