Almost Famous

The mid-century modern residential towers known as Algonquin Apartments started as minimalist rectangular sketches by the famous 20th Century architect Mies van der Rohe, who settled in Chicago after fleeing wartime Europe. But he stepped away from the project when they were modified to include units in the ground floor. Shown here is The Chippewa, a later building (1956) inspired by Algonquin Apartments that appears to be a condominium co-op. I doubt that any of these will soon be featured in a coffee table book or walking tour of Chicago's most significant architecture. Nevertheless I like these "spartan" structures and my photographer's eye often lingers here. I attempted a cinematic edit here of the night-time view into the entrance.