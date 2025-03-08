Old Saint Patrick's Church

Built of Milwaukee brick in the 1850s, this was the second Roman Catholic place of worship for the parish. Spires were added in 1885, around the time that Irish immigrants made up the majority of the faithful. Later in the 1920s an artist named Thomas A. O'Shaughnessy redesigned the interior with a Celtic Revival theme - he was a member of the Palette and Chisel Academy of Fine Art (another beloved institution that is still with us). I used to be fascinated by this structure when I glimpsed it from Union Station, three blocks east on Adams St. I've never actually been inside, which is something I hope to remedy soon. From the mid 80s to 2020 there used to be a big summer block party that helped raise funds for the upkeep of Old St Pat's. A newer block party around St Patrick's Day in mid-March has replaced this annual event.