Previous
767-300 by pictorialnarrative
68 / 365

767-300

I'm taking the first of two flights today to reach BOM (Mumbai). My United flight is a classic Boeing widebody aircraft in 767 design which was designed in the late 70s as a transcontinental twin-jet passenger jetliner. The oil shocks of the 70s increased focus on operating costs, and this progressed over the years to involve lower carbon emissions, too. One of the design decisions I appreciate about this aircraft is that the cockpit layout and flight crew requirements are very close to the narrow body 757 so additional training is not required. This 767-300 model is still in production and seats 269 in United's three-class-of-service layout. I'm in economy today, but I opted for a bulkhead seat with extra legroom. Next up, I will board a competing design from Airbus, the 330-300 from Zurich to Mumbai.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact