767-300

I'm taking the first of two flights today to reach BOM (Mumbai). My United flight is a classic Boeing widebody aircraft in 767 design which was designed in the late 70s as a transcontinental twin-jet passenger jetliner. The oil shocks of the 70s increased focus on operating costs, and this progressed over the years to involve lower carbon emissions, too. One of the design decisions I appreciate about this aircraft is that the cockpit layout and flight crew requirements are very close to the narrow body 757 so additional training is not required. This 767-300 model is still in production and seats 269 in United's three-class-of-service layout. I'm in economy today, but I opted for a bulkhead seat with extra legroom. Next up, I will board a competing design from Airbus, the 330-300 from Zurich to Mumbai.