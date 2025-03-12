Banganga Tank

An ancient water tank (spring fed sunken and stone-lined water reservoir for bathing and rituals) in the upscale Malabar Hill neighborhood was the highlight of today's exploration. This colorful building is one of several residences and temples that surround the rectangular tank. We found all kinds of residents and visitors here, and despite the late morning rising heat, everyone was relaxed and happy. We rang the brass bell at Walkeshwar temple and walked clockwise around the marble shrine. This was not my favorite Hindu temple of the day (I like chatting with the attendants of smaller temples like the one dedicated to Hanuman earlier). Nevertheless I am in awe of these places and having this experience thanks to my career, which took decades to build.