Mangaldas Market

On my third day in Mumbai I took a short trip to a textiles market for shopping - mostly gifts. This is a highly specialized wholesale market with very evolved (yet rustic) seller's stalls. I climbed up a ladder to one shop for sari's before visiting this seller. He had just one product: basic to elegant examples of the gamcha - a rectangular scarf often worn in eastern parts of the Indian subcontinent. Traditionally, a gamchan is a handloom product in coarse cotton with checkered or other patterns. This scarf can be more than a fashion accessory - it is often a headscarf and a towel for the hands and face during labor in humid hot conditions. During the COVID emergency, a shortage of masks led to the PM encouraging the use of gamcha on a televised address. I bought two for my collection and believe me it was hard to pick from hundreds of designs. I asked for this photo so the man in the foreground is posed - the candid aspect of the figure working in the background made this one of my favorite images of the day.