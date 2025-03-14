Holi Color Party

As part of a team-building celebration, several office mates from the US, EU, and IN attended a ticketed Holi color party, involving dye powder, sprinklers, DJs, bands, and some clothes to be sacrificed. This is one of the celebrants of the Hindu Festival of Color. As the day progressed, ever more color covered partygoers. I took precautions with my DSLR and lens (wrapped the whole kit with plastic and sealed with gaffer's tape. I'm glad I did because overhead sprinklers got me a few times while I was moving through the crowd. Holi is something we also celebrate in Chicago. It signifies not just the arrival of spring but also the triumph of good over evil. The night before involves many local bonfires, which we also observed during the dense traffic of Thursday night.