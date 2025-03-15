Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and Shangchuan Island

Spanning a history of at least 500 years, the bridge above and island below were glimpsed from my flight landing at Hong Kong International on Saturday morning. The bridge and undersea tunnel project was completed 2018 is 55 km long and cost 127 billion yuan. It connects three major cities, bringing many economic benefits and 156,000 daily passenger trips. The island was once a Portuguese colony in the 1500s and is now a home to a large beach resort near a protecte harbor that offers mainland ferry service.