Statue of Cupid and Psyche

An ancient Roman sculpture exhibit at Chicago's Art Institute includes this 2nd century CE piece. It is a part of the Torlonia Collection assembled over the19th century and kept locked away for generations after Italy's disastrous WWII. It has been restored, which was a common practice in the 1800s. This scene is of the god Cupid and the formerly mortal princess Psyche reunited after many trials and tribulations on account of a jealous Venus. As such it idolizes ideal attachment and marriage that defeats jealousy and even death.