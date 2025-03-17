606 Trail Bridge

Happy St Patrick's Day! The Bloomingdale Trail (or 606 as it is known - something to do with zipcodes) used to be an elevated industrial train track before conversion to a multiuse bike/run/walk/linger space with many access points, interesting design, and native plantings. Elevated train tracks are of course intended to speed transit without compromising safety and this reused trail functions to provide enjoyment and a place to workout that is safe from cars and other urban hazards. I snapped this around 1pm in Bucktown, near the film photo lab I use. I dehanced it and tried to approximate a polarizer look.