The Haymarket Affair Monument

This 2004 bronze by Chicago artist Mary Brogger commemorates a key event in Chicago and world history. On the rainy night of May 4, 1886, police moved to disperse a demonstration in favor of the eight hour workday. A bomb thrown by an unknown assailant killed one officer, sparking a wild exchange of gunfire that left at least eleven dead. The resulting red scare, fanned by local and national press, led to the arrest of eight anarchist activists and a crack down on labor unions. After an investigation leading to a trial that most historians consider a miscarriage of justice, the outspoken and mostly foreign-born defendants were all found guilty and seven condemned to die by hanging. Only two of the eight had been present at the rally, and none could be tied by physical evidence to the bomb. The response was global, and led to international workers day on May 1. Half of the convicted (George Engel, Albert Parsons, August Spies, Adolph Fischer) were hung on November 11, 1887 and considered martyrs by many to this day. One died by suicide in jail the night before. Three served commuted but long sentences. The life sized monument is styled as faceless figures upholding a speaker's wagon and there are various plaques mounted on the pedestal. It is a complex story and worth exploring in the various actor's accounts (including political cartoons).