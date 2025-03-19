Mister J's

Sometimes a place's charm is because it appears unchanged and we remember our experiences there as a past self with warm regard (or even gentle melancholy). Mister J's is a hopping place, popular with college students, open late, greasy and plain. It was opened in the 1980s and may be under the same management. The lights on the sign are all working (business must be good) and there is also a fantastic marquee not pictured. I did not frame this as I would have liked - in part because there was a cold rain and in part because the sidewalk is unusually narrow on this section of State St. The next time I have a late night craving for a "dawg" and fried with a thick milkshake, this will be the place!