Carbide and Carbon Building

This 1929 Art Deco masterpiece in black granite and gold- and green-glazed terracotta is one of my favorites. Union Carbide and Carbon Company commissioned the Burnham Brothers to design this office tower, which later was renovated to become a 21st Century hotel. The gold top (illuminated at night) is reminiscent of the gold foil top of a bottle of champagne. The details of this building are sublime and we owe a debt to the thoughtful restoration and maintenance that the various owners have applied.