Previous
Carbide and Carbon Building by pictorialnarrative
80 / 365

Carbide and Carbon Building

This 1929 Art Deco masterpiece in black granite and gold- and green-glazed terracotta is one of my favorites. Union Carbide and Carbon Company commissioned the Burnham Brothers to design this office tower, which later was renovated to become a 21st Century hotel. The gold top (illuminated at night) is reminiscent of the gold foil top of a bottle of champagne. The details of this building are sublime and we owe a debt to the thoughtful restoration and maintenance that the various owners have applied.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact