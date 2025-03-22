Suzy at the Meetup

The photo meetup scene in Chicago is well served by several organizations that connect budding and experienced photographers, models, venues, and companies. I have a lot of respect for how the organizers (Sidney and Airam at Pexels in this case) and participants approach these events - which are often offered at no cost - with a sense of professionalism with a side of fun. For this shot, my model friend Suzy adopted an interesting pose on a cozy corner couch at the Set Collective in River North. The LED continuous lighting panel was set to "red" and partly reflected by a reflective gizmo (courtesy of Fotodiox) that I positioned in front of my 50mm lens. Several others were also photographing Suzy and I'm sure their final edits are nothing like this. We all share highlights to a group chat on Instagram and also provide some final edits via Google Drive to the models we work with, to allow for feedback and their own portfolio usage. It was great to collaborate yesterday!