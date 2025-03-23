Maintaining a Facade

Stone facades on historic 20th century high rises require regular maintenance (such as "repointing" deteriorated mortar) and more invasive restoration (like the "patch" or "replace" notated on the wall in this image). I learned years ago from an historic site guide that for limestone masonry, a softer mortar must always be used or the mortar will actually cause more extensive cracks. I imagine in a building like the one shown, there are records that make matching the quarried stone relatively easy - assuming the quarry has not closed. Getting the new piece to match is probably a matter of keeping the whole facade clean (rather than adding dirt and grime to the replacement piece. I may try to observe some the professional restoration going on in the city now that Spring is here.



