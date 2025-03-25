Detail from San Xavier del Bac Mission

Founded in 1692 by Spanish Jesuit missionary Father Eusebio Francisco Kino, this historic church still serves the the Tohono O’odham people of the Wa:k Community and it is situated on a reservation just south of Tucson AZ. This location is beloved not just by parishioners but also visitors (even famous photographers like Ansel Adams). Even though the main facade was under tarps for restoration, I used a 300mm lens just before sunset to get this fine image of sunset light painting a west-facing tower. There was a 6pm mass underway that could be heard and glimpsed through the doors. As we packed up a few minutes later, a small candle-lit vigil for the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) walked into view and entered the church. Arizona is the third worst state in terms of MMIWG cases and Tucson is the fourth worst city. I learned later that Tucson is the first municipality to create a task force in 2023 for understanding and managing this terrible issue. May 5 is our National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls and I plan to get involved here in Chicago this year.