Mammatus Clouds Over Bell Rock in Sedona

I was mountain biking on vacation with my kids on a newly created single-track in the afternoon when I noticed these rain clouds over the red rock formation known as Bell Rock. This is a butte formed from soft red sandstone deposited from ancient sand dunes blown by winds hundred of miles to the north. Thin gray bands of limestone speak to brief later periods of shallow seas, too. The existence of the butte itself is a product of many geologic processes. As millions of years of erosion wore away layers to once again expose the red rock, they served as a barrier to a nearby shield volcano (House Mountain, circa 15 million years ago) and then an active fault 6 million years created Oak Creek Canyon and a path for snowmelt to carve this majestic scene. The surface of Arizona is a very young place!