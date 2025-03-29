The Roof an Open Sky

This view looking up from the floor of the Wukoki Pueblo in Arizona's Wupatki National Monument was one of my favorite photographic experiences ever. According to the National Park Service, this dwelling was occupied between the early 1100s and mid 1200s CE, about 100 years after nearby volcano Sunset Crater erupted. The agricultural people who settled here grew maize and squash and modern day Hopi include this place in their origin stories and also believe that the former residents remain as spiritual guardians. I was grateful to be permitted into the structure as per visitor rules. Every visitor we saw was in awe of this ancient place and treated it with utmost respect.