Crested Saguaro

This rare mutation of Carnegiea gigantea isn't common in its native habitat of Sonoran Desert - but it is easy to recognize. We just concluded a week long visit to Arizona (south to north and back south again) and the mighty saguaro is as good an icon as any for this region. I perused the 2020 Saguaro Census Final Report (Kate O'Brien and Don E Swann, Saguaro National Park, Tucson, Arizona) and found that while 20th century protection and conservation has increased the population of mature adult cacti (they are very long-lived) but young cacti are not surviving at a replacement rate. Long term drought is the most plausible explanation. As for the crested form, no one know why this occurs but observers note that the growth form is often temporary, with normal growth apparent before and after the mutation.