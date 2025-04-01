Piaggio Ape

This classic Italian light three wheel van greeted us at O'Hare airport baggage claim upon our return from Arizona. It's been in production since 1948 and originally marketed as the VespaCar and then the TriVespa. Because Italy like much of Europe lay in ruins after the Second World War, domestic vehicle production focused on ultra affordable vehicles like this - originally powered by a 50cc ICE.This one is decked out in United Airlines livery - maybe to suggest a cute role in airport operations? The mind wanders to India and auto rickshaws, which is apt. Piaggio India manufactures most of these today, often for the Indian domestic market.