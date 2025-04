Ornamental Doorway Surround

This is one of a pair of delightful doorways for an apartment building on E 52nd Street in Hyde Park, Chicago. I'm not sure, but I think this is carved limestone and likely installed about a hundred years ago, before the Wall Street Crash of 1929 put the brakes on booming real estate development in this area. Tell me in the comments, please, what architectural style and motifs you see here and how this doorway makes you feel.