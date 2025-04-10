Previous
Chicago River Bridge Illumination by pictorialnarrative
98 / 365

Chicago River Bridge Illumination

Likely a 600 W metal halide lamp system in a wide beam configuration. The corrosion on the lamp, mount, and wall is pleasing to my eye.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
