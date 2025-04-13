Previous
Ghost Rider Cosplay by pictorialnarrative
101 / 365

Ghost Rider Cosplay

I met and briefly photographed this accomplished cosplayer on the last day of C2E2 weekend.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Very cool shot.
May 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact