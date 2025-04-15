Previous
Cherry blossoms and Yoko Ono's Sky Landing by pictorialnarrative
103 / 365

Cherry blossoms and Yoko Ono's Sky Landing

I captured the cherry blossoms again on medium format film using my Fuji 6x9 camera. It was mid-day and somewhat harsh lighting but I like this rendering. I still remember the sweet fresh scent of these flowering trees.
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
