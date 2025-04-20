Previous
Cherry Blossoms and the Palace of Fine Arts by pictorialnarrative
Cherry Blossoms and the Palace of Fine Arts

The background building is better known today as the Museum of Science and Industry, but that was only from 1933 onward. The building dates to 1893, the only permanent building from the famed "White City" of the World's Colombian Exposition.
20th April 2025

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
