Shadow of the Prudential Tower on the Aon Building by pictorialnarrative
Shadow of the Prudential Tower on the Aon Building

Like a massive sundial, the position of this shadow of one building on another indicates a precise time on May 5 every year.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow great shapes
May 17th, 2025  
