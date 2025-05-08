Previous
Catholic Theological Union by pictorialnarrative
Catholic Theological Union

Pope Leo XIV was born in Chicago, grew up in south suburban Dolton, and attended the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago in city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Today there were numerous news crews operating today in this otherwise quiet neighborhood.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
