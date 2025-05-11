Previous
Roadside Apple by pictorialnarrative
112 / 365

Roadside Apple

Nothing much happening at this small commercial outpost with its massive apple atop a steel tower. We stopped for lunch in Newville, WI and for some reason this seems like a perfect representation of the area.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
