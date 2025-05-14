Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Lost in the Fog
Dense fog covered the city from dawn to dusk and the nearby park which is close to Lake Michigan looked very cinematic.
14th May 2025
14th May 25
0
0
K R Bard
@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
110
photos
10
followers
10
following
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
14th May 2025 7:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
