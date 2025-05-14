Previous
Lost in the Fog by pictorialnarrative
Lost in the Fog

Dense fog covered the city from dawn to dusk and the nearby park which is close to Lake Michigan looked very cinematic.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
