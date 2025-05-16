Sign up
114 / 365
Crosstown Classic
Chicago White Sox playing at the Cubs' Wrigley Field. The underdogs (Sox) had an early lead but ended up losing big 13-3 and the Cubs swept the 3 game series. So much for the Pope (a Sox fan) bringing a miracle!
16th May 2025
16th May 25
K R Bard
@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
