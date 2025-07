Nikon Tour

Nikon USA held a portrait workshop that involved getting hands on with their latest mirrorless cameras and learning from an expert. I was loaned a Z5 II with kit lens and our instructor was Lauren Ashley Grenda, "The Most Followed Wedding Photographer in the World." It was a pleasant experience for our group of 25 plus models. I enjoyed the monochrome mode of this equipment but I'm not eager to make a switch from D850.