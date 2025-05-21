Previous
Next
Vespa LX 150 by pictorialnarrative
119 / 365

Vespa LX 150

West Loop in Chicago is chock-a-block with trendy eateries and stylish people. This shiny red Italian scooter could be a prop - or it could be someone's sweet commute. View is facing south on N Green St at W Randolph St.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

K R Bard

@pictorialnarrative
Chicago-based and obsessed with digital and film photography (again!). I shoot portraits and events often and also enjoy images of travel, nature, documentary - anything...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact